The Largest Touring Event Of Its Kind Is Coming To Milwaukee!

Dino & Dragon Stroll
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:00:24-05

Dino And Dragon Stroll's North American Tour is coming to Milwaukee for the very first time! Dino And Dragon Stroll is a walk through, indoor stroll to get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The Wisconsin State Fair is transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs and some fantastical dragons. The tour takes place February 19-20. Tour manager, Brian Gallentine joins us to describe the characteristics of these life-size creatures.

Get your tickets at www.DinoAndDragonStroll.com

