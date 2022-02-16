The Largest Touring Event Of Its Kind Is Coming To Milwaukee!

Dino And Dragon Stroll's North American Tour is coming to Milwaukee for the very first time! Dino And Dragon Stroll is a walk through, indoor stroll to get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The Wisconsin State Fair is transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs and some fantastical dragons. The tour takes place February 19-20. Tour manager, Brian Gallentine joins us to describe the characteristics of these life-size creatures.

Get your tickets at www.DinoAndDragonStroll.com