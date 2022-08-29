Most people focus their attention on macronutrients such as fat, protein and carbs; either eliminating them or glorifying them when it comes to health and even weight loss. However, the most important nutrient that most Americans don't get enough of is fiber. Maria Viall, holistic nutritionist and health coach, joins us to discuss the key nutrient to great digestion. To learn more, please visit www.MariaViall.com
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 12:04:42-04
