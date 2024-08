He is back! One of Molly and Tiffany's favorite people. It's Sir Maxxmillian, The Jousting Earl of Braden ( the Delightful Devil of Marvelous Mischief) You only have this weekend to rub shoulders with all the Wenches and Knights at The Bristol Renaissance Faire. Attend Saturday, Sunday or Monday! The wonderful Elizabethan Themed Event is in its 37th year.