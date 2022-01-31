Watch
The Inter-Relationship Of Breathing, Sleep And Anxiety

with ADVENT
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:56:37-05

Many of us deal with stressful life situations which can cause anxiety levels to rise…. But I bet you never thought sinus issues could have been the root cause behind it. This was the exact case for Jodi and today as part of our Breathe Well, Sleep Well series with ADVENT, we have ADVENT founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula joins us to expand upon the relationship between breathing, sleep, and anxiety.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie. There are also locations in Appleton and Northern Illinois.

