The Inevitable Process of Aging

With Januta Ribinskas
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 20, 2021
Many people wish that they could stay young forever. Aging is a reality, and while it’s unavoidable, there are some ways to slow down the process. Author and Corporate Performance Coach, Januta Ribinskas, joins us today to share some tips to maintain daily healthy habits during the aging process. Januta will also discuss her book, Wisdom Enlightenment for the Corporate Hippy and Everyone Else: Let go of Anxiety, Stress, Depression, Low Energy and more.

For more information on Januta, visit executivewellbeing.net.au.

