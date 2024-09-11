The Importance of Wellness Checks for Seniors during Daylight Savings Time!

Ken Kealy, Executive Director of The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living, explains how DST can disrupt circadian rhythms, causing confusion, mood disturbances, and a condition known as "sundowning."

The Waters team prevents this and conducts regular wellness checks to monitor residents' well-being!

Susan Grilli, Senior Living Consultant, highlights the importance of social engagement to prevent loneliness and depression, and how the community of The Waters is designed to make this issue impossible for its residents. From events, parties, trips and more, The Waters of Pewaukee community stays busy.

The Waters’ upcoming AutumnFest event, invites the public to experience the community and learn more about their services!

Be among of the first five individuals or couples to call 262-506-1600 today and schedule a personal tour at The Waters of Pewaukee, and mention that you saw The Waters Senior Living on the Morning Blend and you will be invited to participate in The Waters AutumnFest event on September 19th from 4 to 6 pm!

There’s no cost whatsoever! This is your chance to come and talk with existing residents and enjoy an experience on-site in the main community building of The Waters of Pewaukee! For more information go to thewaters.com.