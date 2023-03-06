The Importance of Self Love

Kelley Kitley is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 20 years of experience in the field. She is a sought after national mental health media expert and author who has appeared in hundreds of publications, podcasts, live news, and radio. Today, Kelley shares an incredible experience where her daughters met pop super star Lizzo, and how she told them to love themselves. She took a selfie with the girls and the photo hangs in their home as a reminder to love yourself.

