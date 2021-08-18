The Importance of Self-Care

There’s been a lot of talk about a new Alzheimer’s drug that’s still in the testing stages. But even with a miracle drug, we still must take care of ourselves. Marty Schreiber joins us today, and he will reinforce evidenced-based ways to naturally take care of yourself without the high price tag. He will also discuss his book, My Two Elaines.

The net proceeds from My Two Elaines will be used to promote Alzheimer's caregiver support programs. If you’d like Marty to speak to your group, church, or club, visit mytwoelaines.com.