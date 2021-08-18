Watch
The Importance of Self-Care

“My Two Elaines” by Marty Schreiber
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:20:42-04

There’s been a lot of talk about a new Alzheimer’s drug that’s still in the testing stages. But even with a miracle drug, we still must take care of ourselves. Marty Schreiber joins us today, and he will reinforce evidenced-based ways to naturally take care of yourself without the high price tag. He will also discuss his book, My Two Elaines.

The net proceeds from My Two Elaines will be used to promote Alzheimer's caregiver support programs. If you’d like Marty to speak to your group, church, or club, visit mytwoelaines.com.

