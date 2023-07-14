The Importance of Reading

Adam Albrecht, author of "What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?", joins us today to talk about the power of reading. He goes over why it's important to read, how to find more time to read, and why the best way for you to read more is to think SMALLER!

Click here to see Adam's blog or to purchase his book visit the website at Fortune Cookie Book.com.

Adam has a few great reads that he recommends. You can find the list of books below.

1) The Old Man and the Sea by Hemmingway

-This a great classic literature book

2) The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

-Great for inspiring you to create that thing you have inside you: Art, writing, podcasting, entrepreneurship etc. Huge help in a very small package.

3) The Science of Getting Rich: by Wallace D. Wattles

-Great for learning how to create and attract wealth.