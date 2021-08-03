The Importance of Early Intervention

Early intervention programs are meant to help children grow, yet there are many pre-conceived notions about the service. The Birth to 3 Program is an early intervention special education program service that provides social work services, family training, counseling, and more. Children’s Program Manager, Madeline Valent, and Birth to 3 Program Coordinator, Samantha Cortez, are here to squash any of the misconceptions that you’ve heard about early intervention.

Call 414-289-6799, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to make a referral for the Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program. Click here to make a referral online.