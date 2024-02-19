The Importance of Controlling Your Digital Business Information

These days, the majority of your marketing presence depends upon your website and social media platforms. We are seeing a disturbing trend where companies don’t actually have full and sometimes they don’t have any control nor do they know who has access to their website, email accounts and social media profiles. This can cause huge problems if the people that do control this aren’t doing the right thing and aren’t conscientious with you. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, joins us today to provide some tips to make sure you both own and control your own digital business information.

Contact Vertz Marketing today for a free marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. Just visit VertzMarketing.com/Checkup.

