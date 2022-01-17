The Importance Of Community Service For Your Small Business

As we remember the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, millions of people throughout the United States take time to reflect on his contributions to make our country a better place and many of us are doing that by dedicating today as a day of community service. One of the very best examples and actions you can do for your small business is to understand and actively pursue community service in your community. It feels great and it’s great for your business too! Community service and giving back is what Vertz Marketing is most passionate about! President, Tim Vertz discusses the importance of joining local organizations that fit your business and what you're passionate about.

Visit VertzMarketing.com for all of the details and answers to your questions from experts.

262-910-4125

Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee