It is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Today Dr. Raj Santharam joins us to talk about The importance of colorectal cancer screenings. He is part of GI Associates-- the largest independent gastrointestinal practice in Wisconsin. They are home to 30 gastroenterologists, advanced practice providers and an incredible staff that are dedicated to work together to offer personalized care to patients of all ages – pediatric through adult. Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. 1 in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. 1 in 3 people are not up-to-date with colorectal cancer screening. 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented with screening. Schedule an appointment now!