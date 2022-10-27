The Importance of Appropriately Managing Stress

Lillian Oduwole from Dove Hydration & Wellness is an award-winning nurse practitioner with almost 20 years of experience in healthcare. Lillian's passion is to serve the needs of the community and bring forth positive change. She joins us to talk about the free Health & Wellness Fair. There will be free BMI screens and free blood pressure assessments. $69 half bag IV hydration certificates will be available for purchase. Text Hydration to 21000 for FREE 7 point checklist to being stress-free! For more information, please visit www.dovehydrationandwellness.com