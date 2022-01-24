Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Importance Of A Team-Based Approach To Patient Care

with ADVENT
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:26:07-05

Anyone who's been rushed at the doctor's office may not feel like they are listened to or heard. This is certainly no surprise in specialty clinics and today as part of our Breathe Well, Sleep Well series with ADVENT we have ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, and Kelsey Hopping, ADVENT Physician Assistant with us to share how their team-based approach allows them to serve patients by truly listening and understanding their patients’ sinus and sleep concerns.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie. There are also locations in Appleton and Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019