The Importance of a Healthy Scalp

with Neutrogena
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 11:51:17-04

Dr. Caroline Robinson, the founder of Tone Dermatology in Chicago is also a Neutrogena Hair Ambassador. She says the secret to great hair is a healthy scalp. Addressing dandruff and that day itchy head can help. Neutrogena has a line of medicated shampoos to help obtain a healthy scalp with leads to good hair!

