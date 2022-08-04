All Saints' Cathedral is having their annual Hunger Book Sale. This will be their 41th year of changing books into food. Since the start of the Hunger Book Sale, they have donated nearly $620,000 to help feed the hungry in our community. It has become the largest used book sale in the area. They expect proceeds to be over $20,000 again this year. Volunteers have been working collecting and pricing the donations of books in all categories, including some rare and collectible. Customers can look for their favorite fiction, nonfiction, foreign language, poetry, cookbooks, religious, or children’s books. There are also CDs, audio books and DVDs.

Contact Suzanne Cornell at hungerbooksale@gmail.com or call 414-688-3107 for more information or questions.

Opening Night: $5 Donation Thursday, August 4, 6 – 9. The sale hours will be from 8/5 to 8/11 at 11-6pm with free admission. At all Saints’ Cathedral 818 East Juneau Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53202 414-271-7719

