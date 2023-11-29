The Humane Society is Hiring!

Right now, the Wisconsin Humane Society is hiring at the Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, and Kenosha shelters, as well as the Spay/Neuter Clinic in West Allis! Allie Christman is back in the studio to talk about employment opportunities at the WHS!

They currently have openings in:

veterinary department,

development,

administration,

facilities,

animal care and client services.

What does WHS offer to employees?

A comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, life insurance, retirement plans, paid family leave, vacation,

and PTO.

Staff discounts on retail, events, and services.

A commitment to development and career growth.

How can people get more information or apply for an open position?

They encourage anyone looking for work to check out their current opportunities and consider joining a wonderful organization. You can go to www.wihumane.org/employment for more information and to apply.

