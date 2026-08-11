THE House to See at The MBA Home Parade

Refresh & Remodel with J&J Contractors! Achieve your ideal flooring made perfect for your family's lifestyle. They offer flooring, home building, remodeling, and plumbing. From your kitchen to your bathroom, J& J are capable and happy to help. So, watch to understand the quality that comes with J&J Contracting.

The MBA Parade of Homes will be August 15 through September 7. Visit the J&J home and see all they can do. There's a bar and hidden rooms in this 9,000 square foot home! Find it in Menominee Falls. Purchase your tickets here!

Book a consultation and find more information at J&J Contractors | Milwaukee Home Remodeling | Home Renovations