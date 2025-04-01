The House Always Wins

Kathy’s House is a nonprofit hospital guest house in Milwaukee that offers affordable lodging and support for patients and their families. Open year-round, it serves about 1,500 guests annually, with half being patients, most of whom are cancer patients. Founded in 2001 by the parents of Kathy Vogel Kuettner, a local cancer patient, it provides a "home away from home" for those traveling to Milwaukee for medical care. Kathy’s legacy continues, supporting people who need care and the comfort of nearby family.

Join Kathys House for their Gala on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Italian Community Center! To register for the event visit: Kathys House or call (414) 453 - 8290