The Home Parade Perfected Over 80 Years!

Explore a parade like no other. A parade where you do the moving! The Metro Builders Association (MBA) is proud to celebrate the 80th Annual Parade of Homes! The Parade of Homes shows off the finest craftsmanship, innovative design, and luxury living in southeastern Wisconsin. Find all 17 homes in two subdivisions: The Snyder Farm in Oconomowoc and QuietWood in Menomonee Falls.

The Parade runs from August 15 through September 7, closed Mondays except Labor Day. Tuesday through Friday the Parade is open 4-8pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day it’s open 11-5. So don't miss out on seeing these dreamy homes!

We have a special offer: Buy one get one free tickets, use code 2026POHBLEND!