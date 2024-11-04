The Holiday Collection is Here - Rock Your Makeup Look This Holiday Season

Merle Norman joins us today to talk about her new cosmetic products that are launching in time for the holidays! Norman shows us new eye shadow pallets, blush, lipstick, lip oil, and more. Shop now and receive our 4-piece skincare Gift With Purchase while supplies last. This gift includes NEW Micellar Water, Gentle Polish exfoliating scrub, Energizing Concentrate and Nighttime Recovery cream. Whether the new shade is for yourself or a friend this holiday season, choose Merle Norman! For more offers and products, visit Merle Norman Cosmetics