The History of Milwaukee at Your Fingertips

Ever wanted to know more about the city you call home? Grace Fuhr will be on the show to talk about Historic Milwaukee biggest annual event September 23th and 24th, and it certainly won't be one to miss. Doors Open is the city's open house event and celebration for neighborhoods, architecture, and history. With tours available in English and Spanish, this is an event for everyone. The new neighborhood app tours are self guided and free to download. These tours include Layton Boulevard, with School Sisters of Saint Francis and the Frank Lloyd Wright Burnham Block, and the Lindsay Heights neighborhood, going through Alice's Garden, Fondy Farmers Market, and more! So if you're looking for something to do on the 23th and 24th of September, check out doorsopenmilwaukee.org or call (414)277-7795.