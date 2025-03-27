The Hidden Genetic Threat to Heart Health

Dr. Keith Ferdinand and advocate Susan Riley will highlight the importance of screening, early detection, and taking proactive steps to protect heart health. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. with many unaware of the significant role genetics play in heart health. A hereditary condition increases the risk of early heart attacks and strokes by causing inflammation, blood clotting, and plaque buildup in the arteries. The Family Heart Foundation offers free at-home screenings to check cholesterol levels and provides personalized support to help individuals reduce their cardiovascular risk.

For more information visit: The Family Heart Foundation !