Today we are thrilled to welcome Lloyd Suh, an award-winning playwright to The Morning Blend. He will chat about his play The Heart Sellers.

The Heart Sellers is a world premiere play about two women finding direction in the land of opportunity. The show is running now through March 19 at Milwaukee Rep.

Funny and deeply moving, The Heart Sellers gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Celler Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship. But for new Americans Jane and Luna, life in the USA with their workaholic husbands has left them feeling isolated and invisible. One Thanksgiving – over sips of wine and a

questionable frozen turkey – they reminisce and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive and even a visit to Disneyland. With grace and dignity, this powerful play asks: “Would you give up your heart to make a new home?”

Lloyd Suh is the recent recipient of the 2022 Steinberg Playwright Award and the author of The Chinese Lady (produced at Milwaukee Rep in 2019 and with Ma-Yi at the Public Theater last spring), The Far Country (Atlantic), Bina’s Six Apples (Alliance / Children’s Theatre Co.), Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, Franklinland, American Hwangap, and more. His work has been produced at theaters across the country, and internationally at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and with PCPA at the Guerilla Theatre in Seoul, Korea. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Horton Foote Prize, and the Helen Merrill Award. He was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild Council.

The Heart Sellers runs February 7 – March 19, 2023, in the Stiemke Studio. To purchase tickets to go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

