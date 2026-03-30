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The Healthy New Way To Loose Weight

New You Health and Wellness
The Healthy New Way To Loose Weight
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GLP medications are the newest trend in people’s weight loss journeys; however, many people are still hesitant about using them. Stacey Roberts, PT, RN, MS, and Dr. Molly Olson share their real-life weight loss journeys. They explain how a combination of natural strategies with smart, low-dose GLP use can produce long-lasting results that come from understanding your body, not restricting it.

For Morning Blend viewers, you will receive 40% off your first consultation. Normally $239, but for Morning Blend viewers, it drops to $145.

Call us at 414-299-8121 to schedule your consultation or visit NewYouHealthAndWellness.com for more information!

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