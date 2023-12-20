The Healing Properties of Floating

Andy Larson, owner of Float Milwaukee joins us to talk to us about the various benefits of float therapy! A float tank is an enclosed structure (or open pool) which minimizes external stimuli, and resets your senses. Each tank holds approximately 200 gallons of water with 900 lbs. of dissolved Epsom salts, enabling a person to float effortlessly. The water is heated to an average skin temperature, all but eliminating the sensation. Floaters describe the experience like “drifting in empty space.”

NOVOThor, another type of float therapy using light uses red and near-infrared light assists your body in healing on a cellular level. Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT) promotes healing, improves flexibility, kickstarts circulation, and reduces inflammation at the cellular level — all in about 15 minutes.

Buy one get one free float and/or NovoTHOR® for Morning Blend Viewers ($80 for float, $70 for NovoTHOR®)

Float Milwaukee is in Walker's Point: 211 W. Freshwater Way, Milwaukee, WI

