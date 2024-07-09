Author Silvia Acevedo joins the show today to discuss her new book: The Haunted States of America. The Hauted States of America is a spooky collection of short stories for middle school students, highlighting a local legend or myth from each state plus D.C. and Puerto Rico. 52 different authors, 52 chill-inducing stories. This book can be a great way for teachers who may be looking to combine geography and bite-size reading.

This collection of stories is a collaboration between Macmillan and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). SCBWI put out a call to its members for stories from a state you live in or have substantial connection to. Silvia was born in Wisconsin and went to high school in South Milwaukee which is home of the supposedly haunted Seven Bridges. As someone that spent a lot of time there as a kid, Silvia had to get her story out there.

Silvia will be signing books at both Books ’n Company in Oconomowoc and Boswell Books in Milwaukee. Also, on October 19th, Silvia will be reading from The Haunted States of America during the Downer Avenue Haunted Halloween celebration. It’s a family-friendly festival up and down Downer Avenue. The reading will also take place at Boswell Books.