The Hardcover Debut of Linney Comics

Lucy Knisley is a best-selling cartoonist, who has authored and drawn graphic novels, comics, and cartoon collections for everyone from children to adults, with plenty of middle grade and YA in between. WOE; A Housecat's Story of Despair features the sketchbook comics of her verbose and dramatic elderly housecat, Linney, whose plaintive meows were translated by this cartoonist into eloquent english-language laments.

Lucy Knisley’s online Linney comics are collected for the very first time in this gifty hardcover featuring the internet sensation, Linney. This collection is perfect for cat lovers and Linney fans alike. Author Lucy Knisley is hosting a book signing at the Shorewood Public Library at 2 p.m. on July 3. You can find her book at your local bookstore, library or wherever books are sold. Joining us today to talk more about her new graphic novel and the important story that it tells for readers of all ages is author Lucy Knisley.

For more information on WOE; A Housecat's Story of Despair and author Lucy Knisley please visit her website at www.LucyKinsley.com or you can find her on social media (X and Instagram) @LucyKnisley.