"The Grinch" is Back...

Warped Dance Company presents their rendition of “The Grinch,” a magical Xmas story filled with nerve-wracking, gravity defying tricks and performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Whether you love dance, aerial arts, acrobatics, or crave inspiring family-friendly entertainment, this show promises an unforgettable experience! Today we get a glimpse at the performance with some talented cast members. Maria Hackbarth and Caitlin Grubich from Warped Studios tell us about the show and the history of their business. Buy Tickets for the Grinch atWarped Dance Company Presents - The Grinch | Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

Show dates & Times: Friday, Nov. 22 @ 7 pm, Saturday, Nov. 23 @ 1 pm, Saturday, Nov. 23 @ 7 pm

Warped-Studios.com