The Green Giant Turns Orange....

The holidays are around the corner, and having ingredients you know and love are essential to making your favorite dishes. Today, we're talking about Green Giant's new 100% Pure Pumpkin,bringing fresh flavor to your kitchen this holiday season. We talk with Limor Suss about how you can incorporate it into your recipes, new things to make, and a fall favorite drink.
For tips and recipe inspiration on how to elevate your holiday or everyday meals with Green Giant® 100% Pure Pumpkin, visit Canned Pumpkin | Green Giant® Vegetables

