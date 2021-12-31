As an author, keynote speaker and mom who left her corporate job 17 years ago, Suzette Webb is back with us today to share why she sees the great resignation as really the great reflection, especially for women. She will also share 4 things to consider if you’re on the fence about resigning.
Suzette is the author of the book Blues to Blessing
As an author, keynote speaker and mom who left her corporate job 17 years ago, Suzette Webb is back with us today to share why she sees the great resignation as really the great reflection, especially for women. She will also share 4 things to consider if you’re on the fence about resigning.
