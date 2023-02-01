Wisconsin’s furriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. This is our first in person expo since 2020. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9AM with general hours 10AM to 5PM, held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis, WI. Animal lovers big and

small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. Come on out and experience Wisconsin’s BEST pet related shopping in one place, on one day! In the mood for a puppy, kittens, bunnies or a guinea pig? A mini horse? Maybe a reptile, two or fifty? Whether you’re looking to interact with hundreds of

species or find your new best friend in the Parade of Rescues, the Great Lakes Pet Expo offers the best in show for family entertainment and shopping. Cindy Steinle joins us. She is the founder of Small Scale Reptile Rescue and the Great Lakes Pet Expo Reptile Education Area Director

