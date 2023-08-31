The grand opening of the Electrology Institute of Wisconsin is on its way, taking place on Friday Sept. 8 from 12:00-1:00pm. Today we welcome Jacqui Farber, owner, director and licensed electrologist to teach us all about permanent hair removal via electrology. At the upcoming grand opening there will be catered food, campus tours, prizes and drawings for gift certificates. There will also be discounted electrolysis services with students under the supervision of experienced instructors from Sept. 24-Nov. 5. Call the Electrology Institute of Wisconsin at 414-303-0660 or visit electrologyinstituteofwisconsin to schedule an appointment and learn more.

