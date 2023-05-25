The Grand 600 Kite Launch

Scott Fisher, Zachary Neff and Yves Laforest are joining us today to tell us about the upcoming Grand Launch of 600 kites at Veteran's Park. Right on Milwaukee's Lakefront, your Tri-State IKEA stores will present The 36th Family Kite Festival on May 27 and May 28. Featured guests include The Chicago Fire Kite Team, the #1 kite flying team in the United States. Participants can either use their own kites or pick one up from Gift of Wings in the park or in advance at Greendale or Franklin locations.

Don't miss their next kite festival, June 3 & 4 in Kenosha's Kennedy Park. It's the 92.1 VTY Country Outta Sight Kite Flight presented by Your Tri-State IKEA Stores...LETS FLY AWAY!

For more information, visit online at Gift of Wings.