New York Time Best Selling Author, Adriana Trigiani joins us to chat about her next novel "The Good Left Undone."

The Good Left Undone will be in your hands on April 26th! This book began many years ago in Italy and over time, became a novel about family, love and faith through the eyes of the Cabrelli family matriarch.

Adriana is doing a ticketed event at the Sharon Lynne Wilson center in partnership with Boswell Books and Books & Company. The Event is Saturday, April 30th at 2 pm. For tickets to this event click here.