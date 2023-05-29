The Global Flavors of Odd Duck

Watch Now
Tyler puts his cooking skills to the test with this ultimate grilled cheese he calls 10,000 Leagues Under The Cheese. This is inspired by his late mother who served grilled cheese and tomato soup each Sunday. Tyler is throwing it back to his early days on The Morning Blend as he shows Molly and Tiff how to make this cheesy sandwich. Here is the recipe.
Chef Sam Ek is here today to tell us about Odd Duck. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu. Tyler Mader takes us on a tour of the restaurant known for its Global menu specializing in shared plates. At Odd Duck, they like to take dishes from around the world and work local Wisconsin ingredients into them. They recently moved to a new space in Walker's Point. Make a reservation now!
939 S 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 763-5881

