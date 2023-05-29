The Global Flavors of Odd Duck

Chef Sam Ek is here today to tell us about Odd Duck. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu. Tyler Mader takes us on a tour of the restaurant known for its Global menu specializing in shared plates. At Odd Duck, they like to take dishes from around the world and work local Wisconsin ingredients into them. They recently moved to a new space in Walker's Point. Make a reservation now!

939 S 2nd St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

(414) 763-5881