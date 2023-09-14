The Gift of Being Different, a Book to Change the Way Your Kids Think.

While many adults don't remember what is was like to be a child, it's pretty well known that growing up is not an easy task. From school to home, there are many challenges that your kids face on a daily basis. One thing parents and guardians may not consider is the possibility of a disorder being apart of your child's life.

In their new book, The Gift of Being Different, Monica and Abigail Berg, a mother and daughter duo, are aiming to make kids lives a little easier by letting them know they're not alone. Abigail's dyslexia diagnosis is what inspired this book that will now change the lives of kids who encounter it. The book is aimed towards 7-8 year old readers, as that is the typical age children learn they have dyslexia. Monica and Abigail want to show their readers that they should be embracing what makes them unique, as that can be their superpower!

