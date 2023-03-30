The Gear To Get You Through Spring And Beyond

In this segment, Yellow Wood representatives will share with viewers how to dress for inclement Spring weather, including elements of wind, rain, and cold. Yellow Wood is a premier outdoor gear boutique. Owners Debra and Moshe Katz will show us how rain jackets and pants can be so much more! From mid-season insulated jackets to wind proof jackets! You have to visit their Whitefish Bay store to really see all the terrific gear for all seasons! Shop Yellow Wood for the April Showers Event, where you’ll enjoy 20% off all items featured in today’s segment.

401 E. SILVER SPRING DRIVE,

WHITEFISH BAY, WI 53217

HOURS: MON-SAT 10A-6P

PHONE: 414-332-3636

