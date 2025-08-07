The Garden Party: Growing Support for MATC Students

The FAST Fund is an 8-year-old independent non-profit organization that provides basic needs assistance to MATC students experiencing economic emergencies. The Garden Party is a major fundraising event designed to raise money for basic needs grants to MATC students.

In place of tickets, the suggested donation is $75.

This year, the party will honor 2 FAST fund graduates, include a silent auction, and offer a variety of food, beverages, and music.

August 23, 4:00 - 7:00 pm at The Greendale home of Cooper and Luz Sosa Johnson

For more information, visit FAST fund or find them on Facebook.