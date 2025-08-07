Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Garden Party: Growing Support for MATC Students

FAST Fund at MATC
Fast Fund at MATC
Posted

The FAST Fund is an 8-year-old independent non-profit organization that provides basic needs assistance to MATC students experiencing economic emergencies. The Garden Party is a major fundraising event designed to raise money for basic needs grants to MATC students.
In place of tickets, the suggested donation is $75.

This year, the party will honor 2 FAST fund graduates, include a silent auction, and offer a variety of food, beverages, and music.

August 23, 4:00 - 7:00 pm at The Greendale home of Cooper and Luz Sosa Johnson

For more information, visit FAST fund or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo