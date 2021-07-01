The Future of Workplace Flexibility

While many people are transitioning back into the office, there is still an ongoing debate about workplace flexibility. There are benefits to being in the office such as the ability to foster connections and collaborate. However, there are also benefits to working at home such as increased productivity and more work/life balance. Bottom line, there is no one size fits all solution. Beth Ridley is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant, and she’s here to explain the flexible working models that cater to both the employee and employer.

