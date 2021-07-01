Watch
The Future of Workplace Flexibility

With Beth Ridley Consulting
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 11:24:12-04

While many people are transitioning back into the office, there is still an ongoing debate about workplace flexibility. There are benefits to being in the office such as the ability to foster connections and collaborate. However, there are also benefits to working at home such as increased productivity and more work/life balance. Bottom line, there is no one size fits all solution. Beth Ridley is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant, and she’s here to explain the flexible working models that cater to both the employee and employer.

Visit bethridley.com to find more ideas and inspiration to help fill your workday with more belonging, joy and meaning.

