SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite. They also serve children and adults with disabilities. Ruth Busalacchi and Tracie Dachel talk about the future of training and support for children with special needs.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 or 262 235 0640 for more information. Call 4C for Children at 414-562-2650