The Future of Lawn Care with Robots!

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 21, 2021
Many people dislike mowing the lawn. Fortunately, robots can do the work for you! Robot lawn mowers are one of the best gardening tools to emerge in the last few years, and they’re perfect for people who want to spend less time on chores. Joining us to discuss the robotic lawn mower’s features and benefits is Lauren Ulrey, the Vice President and General Manager of Husqvarna in North America. Lauren will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about this time-saving technology.

For more information, visit husqvarna.com.

