The Future of Fitness at Rivercrest Chiropractic

Getting your whole body in shape just got so much easier this summer! Husband and wife team Dr. Robert, D.C., and Raphaela Gehrung, D.C., co-founders of Rivercrest Chiropractic, join The Morning Blend to tell us all about new cutting-edge procedures.

Instead of spending hours lifting and sweating in the gym, patients can get in shape with “Core to Floor.” Rivercrest Chiropractic, a med spa, is now offering the latest noninvasive procedures that use muscle activation to tighten and tone muscles from your pelvic floor to your stomach. The new FDA-approved technology that helps to burn fat, build muscle, and reduce incontinence will be showcased during a complimentary launch party event on July 24th!

The free event is open to the public. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, goody bags, and will have a chance to demo and receive significant discounts on the Emsculpt NEO. To RSVP, please call: 262-251-7711 or email office@rivercrestchiropractic.com.

July 24, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at W177 N9856 Rivercrest Drive #102 in Germantown, WI.

For More information, visit RiverCrest Chiropractic