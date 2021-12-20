Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The First Step To Getting A Silent Night

with ADVENT
Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 12:12:54-05

The holiday gift giving season can stressful…and if you have a partner who seems to have everything you still might not have something to put under the tree. Considering over 50% of the population snores, last Friday we had our Facebook audience sound off on the topic of sleep gift giving by answering the question “Which holiday gift would you rather get from your partner?” As part of our Breathe Well, Sleep Well series with ADVENT, founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, with us to share how you can get a silent night with your partner.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie, Appleton and Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019