The Female Takeover: Women and Youth in Art and Music

Award winning musician and Milwaukee native Kaylee Crossfire has created the Female Takeover Showcase as a way to give female musicians, teens and creatives of color a platform to share their talents and network. Today we have Kaylee here to talk about the importance of the event and empowerment of the youth through music. This year's Female Takeover Showcase celebrates 10 years of female empowerment by hosting their 10-year gala celebration on October 14 at the Grace Center. This year a portion of the proceeds will go to 10 Milwaukee youth musicians so they can attend Fueling Your Fire Music Academy, a program that helps the youth develop their artistry.

To purchase tickets visit Eventbrite/Female Takeover Showcase Gala

For more information email Femaletakeover10@gmail.com

Come be a part of this amazing event while supporting phenomenal women and teens from the community.

