Kim Irwin, senior director of marketing, and Kayla Ermer, creative director, from Capri Communities join us to discuss the organization's upcoming event. The Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium is a FREE event for older adults designed to celebrate active aging and encourage people to try new things, get involved and live life to the fullest – whatever that means to them. At the event attendees can expect breakout speakers on a variety of topics and a multitude of interactive activities. The event is scheduled to take place on June 21 from 8am - 2pm at the Brookfield Conference Center. You can register for the event by clicking here.