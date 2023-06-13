Watch Now
The Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium

Capri Communities
Kim Irwin, senior director of marketing, and Kayla Ermer, creative director, from Capri Communities join us to discuss the organization's upcoming event. The Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium is a FREE event for older adults designed to celebrate active aging and encourage people to try new things, get involved and live life to the fullest – whatever that means to them. At the event attendees can expect breakout speakers on a variety of topics and a multitude of interactive activities. The event is scheduled to take place on June 21 from 8am - 2pm at the Brookfield Conference Center. You can register for the event by clicking here.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:05:46-04

