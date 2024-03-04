The Cathedral Center was established in 1996 out of a community-wide collaboration to address the lack of shelter space for women and children in Milwaukee. Initially, the emergency shelter program was a partnership program of several local organizations and operated in the common areas of local churches. Donna Rongholt-Migan and Evan Barbian join us live in studio to discuss the Cathedral Center's Empowerment Challenge!

The challenge will take place March 1st - 8th! During this week-long event, they are challenging our community to empower women by supporting Cathedral Center's services for women and families. The Empowerment Challenge will conclude on International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated globally on March 8th. Together, we can help tip the scales of gender inequality while ending homelessness, one life at a time!

If you or a group you are a part of would like to accept the challenge and help spread the word, please contact Evan at ebarbian@cathedral-center.org or (414) 831-0394 ext. 2109.