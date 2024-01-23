Many of us spent time with our loved ones over the holidays and may have noticed some changes with our aging relatives. Mari Pat McAuliff and Laura Walch from Capri Communities join us to discuss the effects of dementia. Capri Communities is a Wisconsin-based senior living company with eighteen locations in Southeast Wisconsin. They are the three-time recipient of the Top-Choice award for the best senior living company in Southeast Wisconsin and are going to be joining us on a regular basis to talk about important topics for older adults.

Capri Communities offers a signature memory care program called the Capri's Blu Grotto Memory Care. For more information about this program, visit their website at www.capricommunities.com. or call (262)798-1224