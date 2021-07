Summer is a time for gathering, and many people enjoy spending this time in the beautiful outdoors! From keeping unwanted pests out to lawn care and home maintenance, you should be taking advice from the pros. One landscape and gardening expert joins us today with ideas to make your outdoor space more enjoyable! Chris Lambton, TV host on the DIY Network and HGTV, is here today to share all of his tips and tricks.

For more information on hot shot, go to hotshot.com.